PRATTVILLE, ALABAMA — Colonel Ivan Henry Howitz Jr., U.S. Army Retired, 89, of Prattville, Alabama, passed into eternal life on July 28, 2022. He was the son of a Russian immigrant, Master Sergeant Ivan H. Howitz Sr., U.S. Army Retired, and Agnes M. (Cooke) Howitz. He is survived by his wife Klaudia Ann Howitz, Prattville, Alabama, two sons, two step-sons and one step-daughter, Steven, Alex and Francis. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carole Howitz (mother of his sons, Michael Cooke Howitz and Steven Scott Howitz). He also has four wonderful grandchildren, Kaylene, Michael, Matthew and Annie and three great grandchildren, Anastasia, Lillian and Kayden.
Colonel Howitz was a true American patriot devoted to his country, extended family, and faith. Born May 27,1933, at Fort Benning, Georgia, he spent his early years as an “Army Brat” moving from post to post with his mother, father, brother and 4 sisters. He graduated from Fort Knox High School in Kentucky, enlisted as a Private in the U.S. Army in 1951 as a Cavalry Scout and was assigned to the 14th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Germany. Following this tour of duty, he was selected to attend Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Upon completion of OCS in 1952, he was commissioned as an Armor Officer, and at the time he was the youngest Second Lieutenant in the Army. In 1961, he was stationed in Monterey, California, where he met and married Carole Howitz, who passed away in 1986. Typical of an Army family of the time, the Howitz Family was stationed in a number of places to include two tours in Turkey, three tours in then West Germany, the Pentagon twice, Fort Knox, Kentucky, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and Fort Huachuca, Arizona. In 1969, he commanded the 3rd Squadron 14th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Bad Hersfeld, West Germany. He retired in 1982 as a full Colonel and Post/Garrison Commander of Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Colonel Howitz was a disabled Vietnam veteran and a recipient of the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, three Legion of Merit medals, the Bronze Star medal, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry medal, and the Parachutist Badge.
Following his retirement from active duty, he married Klaudia A. Howitz in 1988, and they continued to serve the nation as civilians. He served as an ammunition plant manager in Hawthorn, Nevada, and as a contractor supporting his beloved Army Troopers across the world in places such as Turkey, Diego Garcia, Kuwait and Iraq. Klaudia and he finally settled down in Prattville, Alabama, in the mid 2000s and enjoyed their much-deserved retirement ever since. Together, they loved and raised Dachshunds, and especially loved their Schnauzers, Sonja and Shatzie.
Colonel Howitz’ military education included the Armor Officer basic and advanced courses and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. He had a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and a master’s degree from the University of Arkansas.
He will be interred at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 AL-165, Fort Mitchell, Alabama 36856, at 10:00am on Friday 12 August 2022 with full military honors. The family is planning an informal lunch gathering after the service. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s foundation of America at the following address https://alzfdn.org.