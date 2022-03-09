Connie S. Whelan, 76

DOUGLAS — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Connie S. Whelan. Connie was born in Keokuk, Iowa, on January 25, 1946. She was born to Herold and Clydean Clough. She grew up in a small farming community in northeast Missouri. She attended the business community college in Quincy Illinois where she met and married Fred Whelan. They moved to Douglas in 1966 and started their family while joining the family business, working side by side for 49 years at Paul’s Jewelers. Connie was a loving wife of 55 years and mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Jacquelyne (Ronny) Salmon, Heather (Luke) Fitzgerald, Heidi (Artie) Rivas. She was a generous grandmother to her grandchildren, William, Hannah (Andrew) Sheppard, Chloe, Colton, Nathan, Jacque Rose (Loren) Watson, Clari (Zac) Jensen, and Jake and her great grandchildren Emma, Jase, Lena and Whelan. She is also survived by her sister in law Paula (Ray) Shelton and her nephew and niece Ronnie (Jennifer) Shelton and Stephanie (Lloyd) Wilton and her great niece’s and nephew’s, Hunter, Alice, Zoe, and Calvin. Her brother Harold (Dorothy) Clough, sister Ana Mae (Dean) Saner. She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Clydean Clough, her in-laws Paul and Evyline Whelan, and sister Jean Barry. Connie’s favorite things were spending time with her family and friends, golfing and horseback riding in the Chiricahua mountain trails on her horse “Nacho”. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
