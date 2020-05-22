Conrado Castillo Zepeda, 96

SIERRA VISTA — Conrado Castillo Zepeda passed away peacefully at home May 16, 2020 with his three beloved dogs by his side. He was cared for by his grand-nephew, Roberto Conrado Montoya, for the past 2 years of his life.
Conrado was born July 26, 1923 in Bisbee, Arizona to Ceclia Castillo-Zepeda and Antonio L. Zepeda. He grew up in Naco with his siblings Constancia Lopez, Maria Leon, Tony Zapeda, Alycia, Acosta, and Sofia Lopez. He enjoyed hunting with his father and golfing. He received an honorary diploma from Bisbee Highschool when he joined the Army Air Corp shortly after Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1942. He was a part of the 92nd Infantry in Pennsylvania under General Cota. Conrado was a recipient of the Bronze Star during WWII, Five Battle Stars to include Omaha Beach, Liberation of Paris, Battle of the Bulge, and commendations for U.S. occupation of Germany, the Berlin Airlift, and many others. He had a great love for his country and was grateful for the opportunity to serve in the US Military. He was an extremely proud first generation Mexican-American.
Corando met his wife, Agnus Waftzig, in Germany and they married after the war ended in 1946. Agnus had one son, Gregor Waftzig, who remained in Germany when they moved back to Sierra Vista on April 1, 1961 when he retired from the Airforce. Coronado continued working for the CIA in special operations in Ethiopia, Turkey, Nicaragua for 12 years. In 1973, he settled officially in Sierra Vista and worked on Ft Huachuca as a Visual Graphics Designer. He continued to love golfing and hunting in his adulthood, and was a mainstay fixture on the Mountain View Golf Course.
He was preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings, his wife, niece Thelma Dalia Torrez, and nephew Wilfrido Lopez.
He is survived by his nieces, Argelia Z. Montoya, Irma Z. Berrelleza, Martha A. Bush and nephews, Roberto Conrado Montoya, Roberto Leon, Andy Leon.
Services are pending and will be held when all restrictions are lifted.
