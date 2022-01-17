Constance Lee Worden (Simpson), 66

SIERRA VISTA — Constance “Connie” L Worden, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, 66, passed away January 12, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Connie was born February 22, 1955, in Pasadena, California to Frankie and Harold Simpson. She graduated from Livingston (CA) High School in 1973. She spent most of her professional career working as a paraprofessional in the schools loving and caring for special needs students.
Connie was a loving and dedicated wife survived by Mark Worden, who were married for more than 47 years, during which time she was a supportive military wife for 20 of those years. Connie has two children, Brandi (husband - Joe) Thatcher (Sierra Vista) and Nicholas (wife - Lisa) Worden (Mesa, Arizona). She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Emma, Bryleigh, Piper, and Colby Thatcher; Zachary (wife - Isabelle), Christian, and Jude Worden. Connie just learned she would be expecting her first great-grandchild, yet to be born. She was preceded in death by two of her sisters, Mary Frances Garbani and Holly Simpson. She also leaves behind three brothers and one sister; Wayne Simpson (Apache Junction), Jim Simpson (Chula Vista, California), Pete Garbani (Visalia, California), and Denise Sawyer (Merced, California). Connie graced all their lives as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.