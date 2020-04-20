Constance Sue Lucero, 71

SIERRA VISTA — Our dearly beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away due to complications of multiple myeloma severe on April 12, 2020. Connie passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulojio and Aline Mestas, sister Linda and grandson Charles Richard Lucero.
Connie was employed at the old Wal-Mart for 10 years. Additionally, she also volunteered at Coronado Middle school. Her smile, presence and homemade fruit pies will be missed.
The family would like to acknowledge the assistance of Valor Hospice. In particular, Heather, Tabatha, Mario and Sam. A special thanks to Rev. Don Churchfield of DAV Chapter 14 for his spiritual counselling. No services have been planned.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.