Cora Durbin, 95
CHANDLER — Cora Durbin of Bisbee, Arizona passed away March 25, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. She was born June 28, 1924 in Bisbee the fifth of nine children to the late Peter and Gladys Ivanovich.
She was married for forty-eight years to her loving husband, Gregory P. Durbin, who passed away September 20, 1991.
She is survived by Ann Billings, Linda Newbury and son-in-law Randy Peters; her granddaughters Brandy Billings and Leeann Kirby, and Leeann’s husband Nick Kirby; great-granddaughters Ella and Carsyn Kirby; her sisters Edith Bynon, Elizabeth Bell, and Paula Corrado.
Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Bisbee, Arizona. The date will be announced at an appropriate time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.