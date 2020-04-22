Cornelia (Jeanne) Billmeyer, 74

SIERRA VISTA — Jeanne went to be with Our Lord on April 20, 2020 with her husband by her side. Jeanne was born in Pierz, Minnesota on November 12, 1945. Jeanne attended Pierz Grade School and Pierz Memorial High School and graduated in 1962. She then worked in various homes in the Pierz area as a live-in caretaker. In 1968, she married Gerald (Jerry) Billmeyer and she traveled with him as an Army wife on many assignments to Germany, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Kentucky and after 23 years they made their home in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Jeanne was a beloved wife and homemaker of 51 years. She loved gardening, planting her geraniums in her favorite colorful pots for many years in the front yard, and she loved to cook her specialty spare ribs and bake her German Black Forest Cake. Jeanne also loved Lacy Rose, her beloved lap baby kitty.
Jeanne is survived by her husband Jerry; sisters, Mary (Ray) Lucking (Pierz, Minnesota), Shirley (Roger) Posterick (Blaine, Minnesota),
Adaline (William) Gunther (Pierz, Minnesota); and many nieces and nephews.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her brother-in-laws, Ray Lucking, Roger Posterick, William Gunther; sister, Yvonne (Donald) Pick (Fargo, North Dakota); brothers, Roderick Hoheisel and Clifford Hoheisel; niece, Joyce Gunther; and parents, Leonard and Regina (Bahns) Hoheisel.
A private memorial service will be held at St. Andrew Parish in Sierra Vista, Arizona
at a later date.
God hath not promised
Skies always blue, Flower-strewn pathways
All our lives through; God hath not promised
Sun without rain, Joy without sorrow, Peace without pain.
But God hath promised
Strength for the day, Rest for the labor,
Light for the way. Grace for the trials,
Help from above, Unfailing sympathy
Undying love...
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.