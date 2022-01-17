Cristy G Page, 90

DOUGLAS — Maria Cristina “Cristy” Gutierrez Page passed away peacefully in the early morning of Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in the comfort of her home - alongside her children. She was born in 1931 to Eduardo Gutierrez and Trinidad Quiroz in Mexico City. She later attended boarding school in Montreal, Canada while her father was stationed there serving as the Consulate General of Mexico.
She and her family returned to Mexico City in 1948 where she later met the late Alejandro Camou Espinosa, marrying him in 1950 for over 20 years. They had four children.
As a single mother she supported herself by becoming a cosmetologist. She was known for her generosity, kindness, loyalty and hard work ethic. She was a pioneer in her time; always being fashion forward and later on in life owning a clothing boutique.
Cristy married the late Curtis Page, and together they owned and operated Curtis Page & Son’s Funeral Home for nearly 30 years. “Ms. Page” as she was affectionately called by many in her community, was an entrepreneur, owning several businesses through her career. Later on in life she enjoyed working alongside her beloved son Alex, owner of Alex Espinosa Funeral Home.
In Ms. Page’s final retirement, she enjoyed traveling and working on the many hobbies that she kept up over the years such as crocheting blankets for family, friends and new born babies. She always stayed active by walking every day. She always attributed her good health to maintaining an exercise regimen. At age 80, she completed the Bisbee 1,000 “The Greatest Stair Climb.”
She was the kindest, most loving person who withstood numerous hardships throughout her life, but always stayed resilient. She was always compassionate with the hundreds of grieving families she worked with over the years. Her love and commitment to her work was extraordinary. Cristy was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and business women and gave back to the community she loved.
Cristy is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, M. Lizette Verdugo. She leaves behind daughters Cristy Munoz (Armando), Sylvia Martinez (Jesse) and son Alex Espinosa; as well as nine loved grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild and many lifelong friends.
Our grief is eased only by knowing that she has been reunited with her beloved daughter Lizette and other loved ones, who preceded her in death.
On Thursday, January 20 viewing will be held from 2 – 7 p.m.
Rosary 7:00 P.M. at Alex Espinosa Funeral Home – 1094 Hwy 92, Bisbee, Arizona. Burial Mass will be held on what would have been her 91st birthday - Friday, January 21, 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church – 1211 E. 15th Street, Douglas, Arizona.
When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure – unknown.
Vaya con Dios, mi Mamá