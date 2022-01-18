Cruz Mungarro, 94

BISBEE — Cruz Silva Mungarro, 94 went peacefully home on January 7, 2022 to join his loved ones in Heaven. Cruz was born on May 7, 1927 to Maximiliano and Maria Jesus Mungarro in Bisbee, Arizona. Cruz is survived by his sister, Alice Nickelson, and several nieces and nephews, including grand nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews. Cruz was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and two sisters.
Cruz retired from the US Postal Service às a Custodian after approximately 40 years in Bisbee. Cruz will be fondly remembered for always smiling and his friendliness as he traveled around town to the three postal locations in Old Bisbee, Warren and San Jose. Cruz also worked at Phelps Dodge Mercantile in his younger days.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at New Beginnings Group Home in Sierra Vista for their special and loving care for the last 12 years of Cruz’s life. They were his daily caring family and are very much appreciated. We also wish to thank Valor Hospice for their care in his last days. In addition, our thanks to the Cochise County Public Fiduciary’s Office for their many years of assisting Cruz with his affairs.
A Rosary and Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bisbee at 10am on Thursday, January 20, 2022, with graveside services at Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Espinosa Funeral Home in Bisbee.