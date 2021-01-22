SIERRA VISTA — William Francis Ivory, 81, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away on January 18, 2021.
He was born on December 28, 1939 to Martin J. and Irene "Dorothy" (Hoey) Ivory in Boston, Maine.
His military service started in the USMC where he was a "grunt." Bill then switched services,and became a Military Police soldier. Serving as a MP at Fort Bragg, North Carolina (82d Abn Div & 503d MP Bn, 18th ABN Corps), and also in Augsburg Germany and Seoul, Korea. He applied for and was accepted by the Provost Marshal General (MG Carl C Turner) as a criminal Investigator while stationed in France in 1964. William served in the Bamberg CID office, Fort Bragg CID, 8th CID Gp in RVN and then to HQs 2d Region CID in Heidelberg/Seckenheim Germany, where he was Chief of the Level One Drug Suppression Team. From 1973 to 1975, he also served in Vietnam closing out the war efforts in the CID office. In 1980, he departed for Fort Hood, Texas where he retired. Bill worked as a civilian for the USAREUR Provost Marshal, conducting physical security inspections and investigations for all of the NATO Nuke sites in Europe. He inspected sites in Germany, Italy, Greece, and Holland. Traveling to Monterey, Californora where he worked for the Defense Investigative Service (DIS) for a short time, until he was recruited by a State Law Enforcement Agency in Arizona. In Tucson, Arizona Bill became the Chief of Organized Crime and terrorism for the State. After several years he received an offer he couldn't refuse, and returned to Govt service at Ft Huachuca. William retired from civil service in 2007. Also in 2007 he received a great honor and was inducted into the CID Hall of Fame, Washington, DC. He was a Bronze Star and double Purple Heart recipient.
Bill became an author in 2015 when he published his book "Covert OPS: Those Were the Days My Friends."
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Dorothy Ivory; his sister, Irene Ivory and a grandson, Nathan Ivory. He leaves behind the love of his life, Elisa Ivory; his sister, Mary Ivory; children, William (Cynthia) Ivory, John (Tracy) Ivory, Jason (Stephanie) Rubin and Marcus Rubin; grandchildren, Christopher, Sara, Timothy, Jeremy, Beau, Kade, Damien, Marley, Melina, Marcus and Moses; great-grandchildren, Brooklin, Riley and Haden; along with many friends and colleagues.
Due to the COVID restrictions, private services will be held with military honors at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill's honor to The Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude's or an animal shelter of your choice.
Bill was a legend in his life, who lived to serve and loved by many. We will miss you!
