CW4 Jimmie Charles Morris, 74

Jimmie Charles Morris, United States Army, Retired, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on February 7, 2021.
Jimmie was born in Enterprise, Alabama, to the late Lewie and Inez Morris. Jimmie graduated from Enterprise High School in 1965 and after receiving a football scholarship from Troy State University he decided to join the United States Army. During his military career he was stationed at Fort Gordon, Fort Belvoir, Radford Arsenal, Fort Rucker and 16 years of Foreign Service in Germany and Korea with additional stops in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Italy. After 26 years of service, he retired honorably as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4) receiving the National Defense Service Medal with one Bronze Star and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. After retirement, Jimmie attended Troy University earning his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and starting a new career as a civil service employee with the Department of the Army.
Those that know Jimmie knows that he loved fast cars and was a member of many car clubs. He enjoyed attending car shows and going to race tracks not only as a spectator but at times as a participant. His additional passions were movies, computers, and Alabama Football.
Jimmie is survived by the love of his life Fran McClain of Sierra Vista, Arizona, daughter, Kirsten Morris-Jackson son-in-law John Jackson of Tucson, Arizona, son, James Morris and daughter-in-law Suzette Morris of Grovetown, Georgia: and three grandchildren, Devin Zaremba, Saskia Zaremba, and Justin Jackson, sisters, Annie Sue (Larry) Cantu and Shirley (Joe) Burt and brother, Phillip (Kelly) Morris. He was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Inez Morris.
A private service with military honors will be held at the Post Cemetery, located on Fort Huachuca, Arizona.
