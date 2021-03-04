CW4 Maynard Marvin Uhlig, 72
SIERRA VISTA — United States Army, Retired, Maynard (Mike) Uhlig went home to his Heavenly Father after fighting health issues.
Maynard (Mike) Uhlig was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Elmer and Annette Uhlig. He graduated from Kiel High School, Kiel, Wisconsin and attended the University of Wisconsin, Superior. He joined the United States Army shortly thereafter.
Maynard (Mike) Uhlig served his country honorably for 28 years during which he received the Legion of Merit and numerous other awards and citations. He retired in March, 1996 as Chief Warrant Officer Four (CW4) at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona following tours of duty in Vietnam, Korea, Germany, Operation Desert Storm and several military installations across the United States.
He continued to serve soldiers and families as a Lifetime member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) as the Adjutant and as a Lifetime Member of the Military Order of the Cooties (MOC) Pup Tent #13, and served as the Grand of Arizona Commander, (MOC). He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the United States Army Warrant Officer Association (USAWOA) and served as the Chapter President.
He enjoyed working and volunteering for several other organizations. He also served his church for over 20 years as the Church Treasurer. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Uhlig of 41 years and daughters Barbara (Jeff) Seitz, Patricia (Johnny) Liebscher, three grandchildren, Brandon (Brenna) Uhlig, Abigail Bastic and Zachary Genal, two sisters Sharon (Jim) Wondrash, Jelane (Gary) Stone, and one brother Jeffrey Uhlig.
Services will be held at Trinity Orthodox Lutheran Church, Sierra Vista, Arizona with Pastor Steven D. Spencer officiating, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, Maynard requested that memorials be sent to Trinity Orthodox Lutheran Church, 4422 Snyder Blvd., Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85635.
For further information and words of condolences go to WWW.HatfieldFH.com ;http://WWW.HatfieldFH.com>
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.