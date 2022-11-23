Cyndi Lancour, 62 Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Death Notice: Cyndi LancourDate of Death: November 4, 2022Funeral Services: Memorial service will be held by OCS Ministry at Whetstone Church of Christ, 86 E Camino De Manana, Whetstone, Arizona 85616. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Service Whetstone Church Of Christ Death Notice Ocs Ministry Date Death Arizona Most Popular Witnesses describe shooting at RV business in Huachuca City Judd, Crosby table approval of 2022 election results Williams takes over Buena’s wrestling program Injured employee tried to warn about shooter, RV business owner says Clay's staying power to secure mental health grant a big win for schools Buena High basketball players disciplined over alleged abuse, online video Disciplinary files of 2 ex-Buena teachers show issues going back more than a decade Two Benson seniors recognized for helping crash victim Sweeping safety technology for schools, law enforcement to roll out in January Tombstone girls win season opener Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 10 hrs ago Most Popular Witnesses describe shooting at RV business in Huachuca City Judd, Crosby table approval of 2022 election results Williams takes over Buena’s wrestling program Injured employee tried to warn about shooter, RV business owner says Clay's staying power to secure mental health grant a big win for schools Buena High basketball players disciplined over alleged abuse, online video Disciplinary files of 2 ex-Buena teachers show issues going back more than a decade Two Benson seniors recognized for helping crash victim Sweeping safety technology for schools, law enforcement to roll out in January Tombstone girls win season opener COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started