SIERRA VISTA — Cynthia “Cyndy” Frazier Moore – 73 The story of Cynthia Frazier Moore began in Fremont, Ohio. Born 7 lbs and 3 oz on January 22, 1949 to Eldon and Barbara Frazier. Cyndy was immediately surrounded by her ever-loving and caring big brother Blair and big sister Tammy. After her young life growing up in Ohio and Sturgis, Michigan, where her parents owned the “Les Fraise” artisan store, she loved sunny summers sailing and boating on the lake and playing golf with her friends and family. After high-school she was off to Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, where she studied art and as a senior found the love of her life Bill Moore. In 1971, on August 28th, the two love birds finally were married. Then Bill and Cyndy set off on their life adventure together with stints in Georgia, Arizona, Germany (twice), Italy, Virginia, Kansas, Washington, and then fittingly back to Arizona again to settle down. Along their journey, they brought three loving boys into this world: Nathan, Andrew & William. In true Moore tradition their sons married the loves of their lives - Ryan Mary, Rachel, and Krista - and brought 13 amazing grandchildren - Noah, Grace, Elijah, Hudson, Gideon, Reed, Sarai, Haddie, Danielle, Grierson, Henry, Liam, and David - into this world.
Cyndy was kind, genuine and thoughtful. She would always spark up a conversation and masterfully bring people together. Cyndy loved to laugh and brought out the best in everyone, always seeking their happiness. She was passionate about discussing family roots and truly enjoyed telling stories. Cyndy was a gifted artist and built an art studio in every home she lived in, displaying her paintings, drawings and Scherenshnitte’s. She enjoyed watching her grandkids grow and learning about what amazing things in life they were doing! Cyndy made sure that she sat on her back patio overseeing the Huachuca Mountains every day for a beautiful sunrise with a hot tea, or a peaceful sunset with a glass of wine. She loved attending Grace Church and always looked forward to her weekly Bible Study. She helped lead the Parkinson’s Exercise group and took care of her husband who had Parkinson’s for nearly 20 years. Whenever she would get a little feisty, she knew how to take the edge off sneaking in a chocolate/peanut butter custard from Culvers. She loved singing to and caring for her spritely animals, cats and dogs (Domino, Ollie, Gunnar and Bentley). She collected antiques and had a knack for making them come to life in her home. Cyndy took pride in decorating her home for every holiday and for each season of the year. Cyndy looked for new adventures, and the military lifestyle she and Bill lived for 30 years afforded this for her. She hosted dozens of family reunions at her home in Sierra Vista. Cyndy unconditionally followed the Lord, Jesus Christ.