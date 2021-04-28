Cynthia Diane (Hopper) Hawley, 63

PRESCOTT — Cynthia Diane (Hopper) Hawley was born on March 29, 1958 and left us suddenly on April 25, 2021. Cynthia "Cyndi" passed away in Tucson with her husband Eric by her side after suffering from a stroke during an aneurysm treatment procedure.
She is survived by her parents Jerry and Connie Hopper of Whetstone, Brother Jimmy Hopper of Florence, Brother Dewgy Hopper who preceded her in death; husband Eric Hawley of Prescott; her children Marsha Lee Joy, Justin "Buddy” Hawley both of Erie, Pennsylvania and Erica Hawley of Prescott.
She was born at the hospital in Splinter Village on Fort Huachuca, Arizona. She traveled all over with her parents while in Military Ft. Ord, Ft Lewis, Germany, Ft Huachuca and Ft Hood.
She attended Huachuca City School and Tombstone high school and graduated from DeVoe College of Beauty, she lived her childhood in Whetstone. She lived most of her adulthood in Cottonwood, Arizona.
She was a loving devoted mother. She was always there for her children no matter what, and not only for her biological children, she also opened her home and her heart to many others along the way that called her “mom". She found the most joy in life from being a grandmother. She leaves behind her six beautiful grandchildren, Riley Joy, Madison Mahoney, Keagan-Sue Hawley, Sadie Hawley, Landon Conley, and Karson Conley. She adored her grandkids and they loved her just as much.
When she wasn't with her kids or grandkids she was on the back of the motorcycle riding
around with her husband Eric. She was a free spirit and loved to be on the back of that bike living her life to the fullest. She will be greatly missed by so many.
Because the loss was so sudden, the family has chosen to postpone services until this coming September. A Burial will be held at Black Oak Cemetery in Santa Cruz County Arizona for close family. A celebration of life will be held later in Cottonwood, and all are welcome. More details will be provided as they become available. If you would like to attend the celebration of life or if you would like to send condolences to the family, please reach out to Cyndi's eldest child, Marsha, at marshalee30@gmail.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.