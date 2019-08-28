SIERRA VISTA — Cynthia Lee (Dix) Donahue, 77, formally of Prides Crossing, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 28, 2019.
Cindy was born August 21, 1942 to Frank and Irene Dix. She then moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1975 where she lived out her life enjoying horses at Buffalo Coral, swimming, and playing bridge with her dearest friends.
Cindy is survived by her brother, Robert Dix and his wife, Martha and their daughter, Meredith; her three children, Kristine Donahue, Jeffrey Donahue and his wife, Jayna; Lori Tucker and her husband Robert; her six grandchildren, Tyler Zarbo, Nick and Alexandra Tucker, Wren, Cade and Brielle Donahue; and two great-grandchildren. Cindy enjoyed volunteering and serving as an ombudsman. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements: A Celebration of Life is planned for September 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club at 2770 Saint Andrews Dr. Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.