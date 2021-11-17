HUACHUCA CITY — Cynthia Sue Bartlein, 66, of Huachuca City, Arizona passed away peacefully on November 13th while living with her daughter Dolly and husband Aaron. Her previous residence was Willcox Arizona where she worked at the Sagebrush RV park as manager and loved her job as the host to many travelers and friends.
Cindy loved sewing, Quilting, and designing holiday cards for family and friends. She loved to bake her pies and make meals for all her friends and family. She loved playing cards and loved her flowers and wind chimes. Cindy will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Cindy was preceded by her adopted parents Harold and Esther Fleenor, brothers Larry and Glenn Thomason and survived by her birth mother Donna Benner, her children: Dolly (Aaron) Huttsell, Duane (Angie) Brown, Laura Wilhite (Johnny Neese), Jared Young Bartlein, Cooper (Teyoni) Bartlein and five grandchildren: Krystal, Hanna, Megan, Adam and Austin. Plus great grandchildren: Asher and Harper. Her two sisters Darlene Bosley and Viola Fleenor and her five brothers: Bill, Donnie, Chuck, Joe and Danny Thomason, Uncle Herb (Carla) Bates.
Rosary to be recited Wednesday November 24, 2021 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Dr. Sierra Vista, Arizona at 9:45am and Mass to follow at 10:30am.
Cindy will be laid to rest with her husband at the Veteran Cemetery on Fort Huachuca with immediate family on Friday November 26, 2021.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jensen's Mortuary