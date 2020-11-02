D.R. Haws, 81

SAN SIMON — D.R. Haws passed away at home in San Simon on November 1, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born in Sedgwick, Arkansas on March 27, 1939 to Allen Alva Haws and Mary Anna Dalton Haws. He served in the United States Army, and retired from the Southern Pacific Railroad in 1993 as a track foreman. D.R. loved his ranch in San Simon and enjoyed going to his home in Mexico. He was known and loved by many which called him Dad. On January 23, 1967 in Bowie he married his wife Sib, who survives him. He is also survived by his sons, Randy (Ginger) Haws and Drew (Grace) Haws both of San Simon along with his grandchildren, Anthony Haws, Kera Paolo, Ashley Wilson, Jesse Maples, Mitchell Valdez and Savanna Valdez. His sister Sue Hanna of Casa Grande and one great grandchild also survive him. Preceding him in death was his parents and brothers and sisters. A Celebration of his life will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel with viewing starting at 9:00 a.m. A Flag presentation will be conducted by the Fort Huachuca Military Honor Guard. Cremation will follow at Westlawn Crematory. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
