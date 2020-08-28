SIERRA VISTA — Dale A. Braathen, 57, of Sierra Vista died Monday, August 17, 2020 from a ruptured aorta. Dale was born in Des Moines, Iowa and raised in Iowa, Michigan, Illinois and Kansas. He graduated from Washington High School in 1981, in Kansas City, Kansas. There he met and married his high school sweetheart, Kelly Witt, in 1982.
Dale served his country for six years as an electrician mate with the United States Navy mainly in Norfolk, Virginia, attaining the rank of Petty Officer 2nd class. The next three years he performed maintenance during scheduled outages at several nuclear power plants. They had their first son Kyle J. then moved to Broomfield, Colorado in 1990 where he worked at the Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant and they welcomed their second son Klayton L. into their family.
Moving back to Kansas City in 1996, Dale obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from DeVry University (1999). The family resided in Overland Park raising their sons as he worked for Sprint, Burns and McDonnell Engineering, Vangent and General Dynamics before moving to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 2018 to work as an IT Project Manager on Fort Huachuca with GDIT.
Dale is survived by his wife of 38 years Kelly K. (Witt) Braathen; his parents, Ronald and Sandra Braathen; two sons, Kyle J. and Klayton L. Braathen; a sister, Donna L. Tilden.
A Celebration of Dale’s life was held on August 22, 2020 in Sierra Vista with another one to follow in Kansas City. Cremation and arrangements were entrusted to Hatfield Funeral Home.
