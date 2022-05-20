NACO — Dale Eric Moody, 50, of Naco, Arizona, passed unexpectedly Friday, May 13, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born in Bisbee, he was the son of the Donald Edward Moody of Saginaw, Texas and Carolina Moody of Naco, Arizona. He is survived by his son Dan-el Francisco Moody of Red Springs, North Carolina; his daughter Samantha Rae Moody of Saint Paul’s, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Aiden Alexander and Charlie Rose of Saint Paul’s, North Carolina and Angeline Betzabet of Red Springs, North Carolina; his brothers
Donald Edward Moody of Naco, Arizona, Duane Elliott Moody and sister-in-law Susana Dorame Moody both of Apex, North Carolina; his nephews and nieces; his uncles Lauro Carlos and Jaime Carlos both of Tucson, Arizona and aunts Irene Morris of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Rita Carlos of Naco, Arizona.
He will be remembered for his laughter, genuine caring nature, kindness, his helpfulness to anyone in need, and the incredible love he poured out to everyone in his path.
Visitation will be held at Jensen's Mortuary Sierra Vista in 5515 S. HWY 92, Sierra Vista,@Arizona on Tuesday, May 24th. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church Bisbee at 1173 AZ-92, Bisbee, AZ 85603 on Wednesday, May 25th at 11:00 am.