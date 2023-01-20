Dan G. "The Pool Man" Seguin

SIERRA VISTA— With much sadness we share the passing of Dan G. Seguin on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2022. He passed at Oro Valley Hospital ICU.

Dan was born November 24, 1956 to Bernard and Georgette Seguin, in Manchester, New Hampshire, where he was raised and attended school. He worked from his teenage years, til his death.

Tags