Dan G. "The Pool Man" Seguin

SIERRA VISTA— With much sadness we share the passing of Dan G. Seguin on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2022. He passed at Oro Valley Hospital ICU.
Dan was born November 24, 1956 to Bernard and Georgette Seguin, in Manchester, New Hampshire, where he was raised and attended school. He worked from his teenage years, til his death.
While working at FW Woolworth Co. he met his lifelong love and partner Pamela Swete, in 1974. He went on to work for the state of New Hampshire Liquor Commission. Pamela and he were married on February 12, 1983, during a snowstorm. A good time was held by all who braved the snow.
After divorcing in 1987, Dan moved to Sierra Vista from New Hampshire in 1988 and asked Pam to join him. They were together ever since. They spent 48 years together.
Dan started Cochise Pools in 1988 and learned everything from on the job. The Company name was changed in 1997 to Thunder Mountain Pools where it continued to build its great, dependable reputation ever since. After fighting a major infection in 2018 Dan slowly came back to work. The workaholic in him continued to work as often as possible.
They discovered heart and lung problems at that time, but it was a bout of pneumonia that took him away from us, too soon
They were not blessed with any children, but they had a few "puppy children": Ben, Elvira, Butch, Tramp and Kacey are waiting to see Dan again, in their other life.
Preceding him on his journey are his parents Georgette and Bernie, three baby sisters, a baby with Pam as well as members of his and Pam's family and some good friends.
In addition to Pam, he leaves behind his Puppy "Sylli"; ex-sister-in-law & friend Carol Swete; Puppy "Nephew" Jeffy; his best friend Alan Scaggs (who will miss the weekend BBQ's); his TM Pools "sister" Sharon Demater; ex sister-in-law Diana Kasiaras and her family; the TM Pools family and many east coast cousins.
Pam and family would like to Thank Oro Valley Hospital and ICU staff for their kind care and helpfulness.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dan's name to Rescue Adoption Volunteers, RAVRescue@yahoo.com, or any local animal rescue of their choice.
Many thanks to Donna at Jensen's for her help and direction. There will be a Memorial Service at Jensen's on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.