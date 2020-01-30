Dane Serfass, 55
THATCHER–Marvin Dane Serfass, a resident of Thatcher, passed into eternity Friday evening, January 24, 2020, at the Tucson Medical Center, following a brief illness. Dane was 55.
Dane was born in Tacoma, Washington on November 22, 1964, the son of Vern Dale and Helen RV Ogle Serfass. At a very young age his family relocated to Alabama where he grew up. Throughout his lifetime he had a talent in working with his hands. He developed this talent and became a skilled mechanic and an excellent welder. Dane was an avid University of Alabama football fan and never missed a game. He could often be found even taking in a recorded game from the previous season. Roll Tide! Dane will be remembered as a loyal friend to many and a beloved son, brother and uncle.
Dane leaves to mourn: his father, Vern Dale Serfass, of Texas; his two sisters, Mesio Shayse Cope (Darrell), of Thatcher and Verlande Townsend (Mike), of Hickory, North Carolina; three brothers, Shane Dale Serfass, Shawn Jay Serfass (Robin) and Frankie Serfass (Brittany), all of Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dane was reunited in Heaven with his mother, Helen.
A Celebration of Dane’s Life will be conducted Saturday morning, February 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley”, 1940 South 20th Avenue in Safford.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home of Safford.
