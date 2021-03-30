TUCSON — Daniel Allen Durham, 77, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on August 10. 2020 in Tucson, Arizona with his wife of 47 years by his side.
Daniel Allen Durham was born in San Francisco, California to Dorothy Louis Durham (Beyermann) and Wilbur Allen Durham on June 12, 1943. He was a Vietnam war veteran and received a Purple Heart from the United States Army. He earned his Bachelors of Arts Degree at San Jose State in Sociology and from the University of Arizona where he earned his teaching degree in Elementary Education. He married the love of his life Hazel Mae Durham (Snyder) on November 22, 1972 in Nogales, Arizona. Daniel and Hazel moved to Sierra Vista in 1974 where Dan kindled his passion for teaching. He taught for the Sierra Vista School District at Bella Vista Elementary for over 30 years.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents and stepson John Allen Snyder.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 47 years Hazel Mae Durham, sister, Dorothy Louise Lacy (Durham), stepchildren: Sandra Lee Glockner (Snyder) William Arthur Snyder, John Allen Snyder, Linda Susan Torrence (Snyder) David Lawrence Snyder, and Robert Frederick Snyder: six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, one great great grandson.
Dan was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather and will surely be missed by all who loved him and knew him. He had a heart of gold.
