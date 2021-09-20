Daniel Austin Wood, 88

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — Daniel Austin Wood, age 88, born in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away quietly on September 16, 2021 in his home in Benson, Arizona. Dan was the son of Walter and Patty Wood.
Dan joined the coast guard when he was 16 years old serving in underwater demolitions in the Korean war. Upon leaving the coast guard, Dan returned home to Phoenix where he worked for his father drilling wells in the Phoenix area. He eventually decided to go out on his own, owning his own construction companies, nursing homes, and wheeling and dealing in properties as well as many other investments.
He found his way to the Elfrida area to farm and ranch. He then ventured into the restaurant business in Douglas, Arizona, with his final adventure being owning the Arena Bar in Benson, Arizona. He was a man of many talents, and he found one of those talents was painting beautiful ranch scenes and even portraits. Never afraid to try anything new he jumped in and always gave it all he had.
Dan is survived by his loving wife Diane, children; Cynthia (Bill) Otiker, Dana (Kirk) Gillette, Jason (Conchita) Alexander, Dantre (Roy) Wood, Lori Wood, 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and sister Nicki Richardson. He was preceded in death by his sons, Darryl Anthony Wood and Daniel Arthur Wood, as well as his grandchildren Angela and Timothy. Dan was always his own man, and as his friends will tell you he did things his own way, and oh boy did he ever.