Daniel B. Hudson Jr., 76

SIERRA VISTA — Daniel B. Hudson Jr. went home to be with the Lord, Saturday February 27. He died at his home of natural causes. He was a member of the First Baptist Church. He was an ordained Chaplain and in his 76 years worked as a Police Officer, Semi Truck Driver, and an Entrepreneur. He was a Patriot and served in the US Air Force. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Joyce Hudson, and two children, Tommy Testa and Tracy Woodfield. His service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista at 11 a.m. on March 10, 2021.

