Daniel "Bones" Hugh Lewis, 62

HEREFORD — Daniel Hugh Lewis "Bones" passed at home April 19, 2020. Born October 16, 1957 at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma to Lloyd R Lewis and Vera Joslin Lewis. He came to Hereford with his family in 1968. Bones was a craftsman, creator, entertainer, curmudgeon, inventor, teacher. He shared with the people he cared about and did whatever he could to help those in need. All who knew would agree that he was pain in the butt, but he was our pain in the butt. He is survived by a brother Lloyd Lewis Jr and a sister Jannette Helmer.

