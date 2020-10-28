ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Daniel “Danny” Butler, 65 of Arlington, Texas passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 due to complications of ALS. Danny was born January 1, 1955 in Rangely, Colorado. Danny grew up in Wyandotte, Oklahoma and was a 1973 Wyandotte High School graduate. In 1991, Danny married the love of his life Gaylynn “Lynn” Butler and moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona. to pursue a career in construction. Danny loved to travel and was very involved in animal rescue and several local charities. Danny adored his family and cherished every moment he was able to spend with his kids and grandkids. Danny is preceded in death by his father, Billy Gene Butler and brothers, Billy and Donny Butler. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Butler of the home; children Matt (Ayako) VanHoose of Arlington, Texas, Ryan Butler, Cody (Aurora) Butler, and Lacy Butler (Rustin) all of Joplin, Montana; mother, Ruth Butler of Miami, Oklahoma; brothers, Robert “Bob” Butler of Joplin, Montana and Dale (Marsha) Condit of Mesquite, Nevada; 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to your local animal shelter or the ALS Foundation.

