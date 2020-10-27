Daniel Dean Haws, 84
ST DAVID — On Friday, October 23, 2020, Daniel Dean Haws, loving husband, father of four children, grandfather of 26 grandchildren, and great-grandfather of 23 great-grandchildren passed away at the age of 84 after an eight-month bout with cancer.
Daniel was born on August 30, 1936, in Colonia Dublan, Mexico. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern States Mission from 1956-1958, and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On September 25, 1959, Daniel married Betty Irene Adams. They raised one daughter, Nanette, and three sons, Daniel Dean II, Darren, and Jared. Daniel received his Bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 1966 from Arizona State University, and worked for the Internal Revenue Service for two years before becoming a school teacher. In 1971 he received his Master’s degree in Business Education from the University of Arizona. He retired from teaching in 1996 and served as a Bishop for five years and a temple worker for the next 22 years.
Daniel had a passion for hard work, gardening, and planting trees. He always said the best time to plant a tree is twenty years ago, and the second best time is right now. He loved planting roses and consistently brought a bouquet to his wife during the blooming season. He also loved to play tennis, and he coached the Apache Junction High School tennis team for one year. In addition, Daniel enjoyed constructing buildings and built several houses during his lifetime. He and his wife also served an 18-month mission in Santiago Chile from 2006-2007.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, David and Glenna Haws, and by 13 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his four children Daniel (Carol) Dean II, Nanette (Mark), Darren (Stephanie), and Jared (Buffy); and by his brother James Haws.
Funeral services for Daniel will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, beginning with a viewing at 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. David Chapel in St. David, Arizona. Interment will be in the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Fort Huachuca.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.