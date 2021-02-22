Daniel Ray Garland, 70

WHETSTONE — Born in Illinois, Dan moved to Arizona with his parents and his siblings in 1959. He spent his younger years in Scottsdale where he met and married his wife of 50 years Kathy. They moved to Whetstone in 1978 and raised their children there. Dan worked in construction for most of his life, retiring from The City of Sierra Vista Public Works Department after 29 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Known by his grandchildren as "Papa” he was always quick to get them laughing by acting silly. Dan was active at The Good Shepherd Catholic Mission. He enjoyed being outdoors, welding and working in his shop, target practice and watching the wildlife in his backyard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Jean Garland.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, his sisters Kathleen (John) Knisley, Colleen Gannarelli and his brothers Pat Garland and Mike (Terry) Garland, as well as his son Matthew (Summer) Garland and his daughter Michele Garland, and Seven grandchildren: Joseph (Danielle) Garland, Ellie, Abbey, Jill and Andrew Garland, Matthew and Samuel Cowles and one great grandson Brady Garland.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday February 26, at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church in Sierra Vista.
