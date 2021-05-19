Daniel Roy Riley, 76

SIERRA VISTA — Daniel Roy Riley went home to be with God on May 14, 2021. Daniel was born on January 30, 1945, to Roy Richard Riley and Eula (Krake) Riley in Salem, Oregon. He grew up on the Oregon Coast and loved to hunt and fish.
Daniel attended elementary school in Depoe Bay, Oregon and graduated from Taft High School in 1963 as Salutatorian of his class. He then attended Oregon State University and graduated in 1968. In June of 1969 he entered the Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant. While in the Air Force he received his Masters degree in Electrical Engineering. Daniel served 20 years in the Air Force and retired as a Major. Then he worked as a Government Contractor for 20 years before retiring in 2009.
Daniel married Margie Eckhardt, the love of his life on April 25, 1991. They moved to Pennsylvania and lived there for two years. They then moved to Huntsville, Alabama and lived there until he retired.
Daniel was very active with the Cochise County Search and Rescue Squadron. And he was active with the Civil Air Patrol and enjoyed the Sierra Vista Amateur Radio Club.
Daniel will be Missed by many, But Never Forgotten.
Daniel was predeceased by his parents Roy Richard Riley and Eula (Krake) Riley.
Per Daniels wishes there will be no services.
Donations can be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, Sierra Vista, Cochise County Search and Rescue, and Civil Air Patrol or Sierra Vista Amateur Radio Club.