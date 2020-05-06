SIERRA VISTA — Danielle Pualani Elaban, beloved daughter of Lee A. & Becky A. Elaban, born May 18, 1982, passed away in her sleep Monday, May 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Mitsue Elaban, MSG (Ret-US Army) Clarence ‘Puka’ Elaban, Sierra Vista, Arizona and CW4 (Ret-US Army) Robert M. Starr, Caledonia, Mississippi.
Upon graduating from Buena High School, Sierra Vista, Arizona, Class of 2000, she worked at Ideal Motors Finance Office, Sierra Vista, Arizona; Southern Arizona Veterinary Specialty Center, Tucson, Arizona; and as Stockroom Mgr, ROSS, Sierra Vista, Arizona, before developing her medical disability.
Danielle is survived by her parents; sister Nalani (Bryan) Rulli, niece Kayla Rulli & nephew Graham Rulli, San Rafael, California. Her grandmother Catherine Starr, Caledonia, Mississippi; Uncles Robert (Vonnie) Starr, Hedgesville, West Virginia; Jack Starr, Columbus, Mississippi; Billy (Rhonda) Starr, Cincinnati, Ohio; Aunt Michelle (Bill) Winters, Columbus, Mississippi; Aunts Yvonne ‘Omi’ Elaban, Koloa, Kauai,HI; Kimi (Rod) Neal, Sierra Vista, Arizona; Uncles Guy (Carol) Elaban, Sierra Vista, Arizona; & Cal (Jenny) Elaban, Lakewood, Ohio; numerous cousins in Arizona, California, Florida, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland & her pit bull Lani.
She loved reading, tinkering with painting and coloring in the latest oriental design books.
Danielle was a very kind, sweet and compassionate spirit and is now and will forever be truly loved & missed.
Services are pending at this time.
