Danny & Sandi Conaway

SIERRA VISTA—Danny and Sandi Conaway. We lost our beloved parents 23 years apart. Our mother held onto daddy's ashes until her more recent death during the pandemic. It is time for their cremated remains to travel back to their beginning, together, eternally.
The eldest daughter of Dan & Sandi Conaway welcome family and friends from Colorado Springs Colorado, Wheeling, West Virginia & Sierra Vista Arizona, to attend a joint memorial service for the couple, to be held in their final resting place on August 18, 2023 at 12:00 pm, ParkView Memorial Gardens -1922 Warden Run Rd- Wheeling, West Virginia, 26003.
Sandi L Conaway, born Sandra Buchanan to Thomas & Peggy Buchanan of Wheeling West Virginia and retired as a District Food Service Mgr in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2008, when she moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona, with her daughter Dawn's family. Sandi was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother & great grandmother to Her & Danny's three children, nine grandchildren & six great grandchildren, until her passing at the age of 68, on December 1, 2020.
USAF TSGT RET Daniel Lee Conaway, son of Robert L Conaway & Audrey Conaway Mozingo, also of Wheeling West Virginia and dedicated 20 years to the United States Air Force and his lifetime being a loving & adored father, husband, brother, uncle & son. Danny resided & retired in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with his wife & children when he passed at 44 years old, in April 1997. Military Honors Services were held at Peterson AFB Chapel.
This familial burial property is adjacent to both Oglebay & Wheeling Park, overlooking favorite generational pastimes of the Conaway, Buchanan & Mozingo Families.
