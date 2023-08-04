Danny & Sandi Conaway

SIERRA VISTA—Danny and Sandi Conaway. We lost our beloved parents 23 years apart. Our mother held onto daddy's ashes until her more recent death during the pandemic. It is time for their cremated remains to travel back to their beginning, together, eternally.

The eldest daughter of Dan & Sandi Conaway welcome family and friends from Colorado Springs Colorado, Wheeling, West Virginia & Sierra Vista Arizona, to attend a joint memorial service for the couple, to be held in their final resting place on August 18, 2023 at 12:00 pm, ParkView Memorial Gardens -1922 Warden Run Rd- Wheeling, West Virginia, 26003.

