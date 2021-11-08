Darla 'Dolly' Mae Bessler, 84

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Darla "Dolly" Mae Bessler passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 2nd at the age of 84. Dolly was born in Truman, Minnesota on November 26, 1936 and was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elaine (Brownlee) Johnson, son, Paul Rydburg and husband, Gerald Bessler. Dolly is survived by her other two children Jeff (Lori) Rydburg, Kathie (Mark) Bedolli, Paul’s widow, Judy Rydburg, her sister Joanne Sherman and brother James Johnson. Also surviving are Dolly’s stepchildren, Brian (Sheryl) Bessler and Stephanie (Richard) Creger. Dolly was loved by her grandchildren, Robyn, Christopher, Grayson, Garrett and Jonathon and great granddaughter Alice as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dolly was a much-loved, compassionate, nurturing Labor and Delivery Nurse for 40 years in Minneapolis and Denver before her retirement. Bringing new lives into this world was her joy. After retirement, she and Jerry moved from Denver to Sierra Vista where they became very active in their church (Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church) and community. Dolly was part of the quilting group for many years, providing beautiful quilts to those in need in the area.
Dolly and Jerry loved to travel and spent years seeing many parts of the world; from New Zealand to Alaska, the Caribbean to the Panama Canal. They enjoyed many adventures in their 40 years of marriage and loved visiting the islands. Dolly also was a busy seamstress, making the most amazing potholders and denim bags that were highly sought by friends and family.
Dolly never met a stranger. Like a snowball rolling downhill getting larger and larger, she collected life-long friends her entire life. She may have grown up with you in the 1930s and 40s, went to nursing school with you in the 1950s, lived next door to you in the 1960s, met you on a cruise in the 1970s, worked with you or went to church with you; it didn’t matter. She was a generous and loving friend forever.
More than anything, Dolly loved spending time with her family. Nothing meant more to her – or to us. She is a shining example of a life well lived by a woman who was very well loved and she will be sorely missed.
A celebration of life will be held November 12, at 10 am at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Lutheran World Relief. Dolly’s ashes will be interred along with Jerry’s at the family cemetery in Truman, Minnesota.