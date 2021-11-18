Darold Jay Gardina, 64

SIERRA VISTA — Darold Jay Gardina was born February 12, 1957 in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington to Fredrick Richard Gardina and LaRue Wood Gardina. Darold passed away November 7, 2021 at St John’s Hospital, Phoenix, Arizona after contracting the Covid-19 virus.
Darold graduated from Viewmont High School in Bountiful, Utah 1975. He went on to join the United States Army in March 1981. He served as an Electronic Warfare/Intercept Strategic Processing/Storage specialist, and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant E-6 before leaving the service in February 1989. He married Cheryl Ann Miller on March 18, 2000 in Clark County, Nevada and they resided together in Sierra Vista, Cochise County, Arizona for 22 years.
Darold worked as an electronics technician and loved working with two-way voice radio. Darold received his Amateur Radio license in 2018 and was active in the radio clubs in Sierra Vista, Arizona - 73’s Darold K7VHE.
He is dearly loved, and is survived by his wife Cheryl Ann Miller, step-daughters Misty, Brandy, and Mariah; sister ReNae auCiel, and brother Gary Lee (Mae) Gardina. He is preceded in death by his father Fredrick Richard Gardina (d-February 15, 2013), mother LaRue Wood Leatham (d-February 29, 2016), step-father Eldon Nodrgren Leatham (d-July 19,1984) and brothers Steven Richard Gardina (d-March 7, 2016), Brent Wood (Brit) Gardina (d-September 8, 2005) and Mark Alan Gardina (d-February 23, 1981).