HAPPY JACK, ARIZONA—Darrel Dean Lyon unexpectedly died at his home in Happy Jack, Arizona on Monday evening on July 19, 2021. He was born in Hutchinson Kansas at Grace Hospital to Wilbert (Willie) Adarrel Lyon and Vera Barbara (Stuckey) Lyon on September 30, 1938. He was raised in Haven Kansas and graduated from Haven High in 1956.
A very well-known and admired long-time resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona since 1965 and founder of D&J RV. Darrel was a man of many talents and various hobbies to include being an avid collector of classic cars and restorations. He enjoyed the 30 plus years spent with his other half: Julie Hopson.
Though Darrel is physically no longer among us, his love and memories will live on in those who knew him and called him Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Friend and more.
He is survived by his children: Starr Buckler (Michael), Shawn Cunningham, Scott Lyon (Elly), Marcy Williams, Stacee Reeves, Shane Lyon (Tiffany). His siblings: Jackie Kelly, Barbara Crozier-Moorhouse (Bob), Ethelyn Showalter (Glenn). His 15 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
Darrel was preceded in death by his mother, father, son Marc Lyon, brother Garry Lyon, grandson Gary Tohn and granddaughter Tiffany Lyon.
In honor and respect of Darrel’s wishes there will not be any in-person services held, however anyone wishing to donate on his behalf can mail contributions to: Blue Ridge Fire District Auxiliary, 5023 Enchanted Lane, Happy Jack, AZ 86024.
A special thanks to these courageous responders who made every effort with compassion and care during this critical time.