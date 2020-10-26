Darrell Densmore, 77

SIERRA VISTA — Darrell Densmore of Sierra Vista, Arizona, born January 14, 1943, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, has gone to glory on August 11, 2020 and is now riding the largest range of all. He passed peacefully with prayers, love and his family. He was the son of the late Forrest Densmore and Eva Densmore (Mayer) of Harlan, Iowa.
He is now in heaven with Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. His wish was that there would be no mourning, no sadness and no sorrow. He loved everyone and knew they loved him. He is dancing with the angels and is reunited with loved ones who passed before him.
Darrell grew up on a large farm near Dunlap, Iowa and moved to Willcox, Arizona when he was 15 years old. Three of his sisters and their husbands had moved west and he fell in love with the area and the cowboy way of life and decided to stay.
He graduated from Willcox High School in 1962 where he played football and was a hometown hero. He owned a 1957 Chevy Convertible with a black and red interior that many will remember. There was a stray Cocker Spaniel that soon adopted him and from that day forward the Cocker Spaniel could be seen cruising around Willcox with Darrell. He attended Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher where he studied agriculture.
He worked at Fort Grant helping kids on a Boys Ranch, served on the Willcox Police Department and the Benson Police Department and went on to become a Deputy Sherriff in Superior, Arizona. He was a smelting foreman in Globe, drove a semi-truck, owned and operated a cattle ranch in Kingman, Arizona, operated a Trading Post in Theroux, New Mexico, where he also ranched and was a horse trader. He owned and operated a furniture store in Sierra Vista and Benson and also started an excavating company and landscaping business where he also ranched, horse traded and successfully speculated on storage units. He liked to joke that he was a “Jack of All Trades and Master of Some.”
He was a founding member and deacon at the Baptist Cowboy Church in Sierra Vista.
Darrell was preceded in death by his brother Orland Densmore of Grand Prairie, Texas and his sister, Eunabelle Brewster of Wilburn, Arkansas.
He is survived by six children, sons Cody Densmore (Tessa O’Haco), F. Clay Densmore, daughters Sheri Unrast and Della Densmore and sons Gary Carlton (Melissa) and Lathan Mitchell, by grandchildren, Michael, Austin, Amber, Joseph, and Marriah, by great grandson Shaun, and three sisters, Elaine Smith of Cedar Rapids Iowa, Marjorie Spencer of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Darlene Carrigan of Dunlap, Iowa. He is also survived by many loved ones including nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and his cattle dog Jenny.
Darrell was larger than life and gave everything his all, leaving nothing on the field. He stood tall and was a loving presence for so many, and for us, no one can ever fill those cowboy boots again.
His love of life was legendary and known among thousands far and wide.
He loved his horses and cows and was a ranch bronc rider, steer wrestler and calf roping cowboy while still intensely loving his family and friends. He loved listening to country western music and dancing a western swing or a good two step. We believe his boots might have worn a hole into the floors at Crystal Palace and Big Nose Kate’s in Tombstone, Arizona. You could always see a stray dog adopting him and children flocking to him. They loved him almost as much as he loved them.
He always had a twinkle in his eye and a joke ready to share. He brought so much laughter into this world, we are sure some of us pulled a rib or two through the years. He was a warm, kind, magnetic and generous soul who always made time for others. He would give the shirt off his back to someone in need.
If you look up and see a shooting star, he might just be letting you know he is watching over you, he loves you, and he is having a good time.
We are all blessed to have had him in our lives and it brought us joy to see him touch so many along the way. May peace be with those whose lives he graced. We are the fortunate ones to have known him. His family is grateful for the love and support we have received from so many. We are confident, to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. We hope everyone is comforted knowing he is home again with Jesus Christ.
By the way, we are pretty sure he will not be knocking meekly at the Pearly Gates but rather skidding in broadside in a cloud of dust, totally worn out, and proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!”.
Darrell did not want a funeral, but perhaps we will have a celebration of life in the spring when everyone can sit around and share dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and cousin stories.
His final resting place will be in Willcox, Arizona.
If you would like to make a memorial donation in his name, Darrell would love for those to be made to his beloved church, Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church, Attn: Pastor Larry Whitney, 100 West Oak Street, Huachuca City, Arizona 85616. If made by check please write the whole name Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church on it. The bank is not cashing checks with MMCC on them. Thank you for your kindness, generosity and love.
May the Lord bless all of you who are reading this. ❤️
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.