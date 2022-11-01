Darrell Sharp, 83

SIERRA VISTA — Darrell Sharp went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 21, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents Louis D. and Ruth Sharp. Darrell was born on September 16, 1939 in Findley, Illinois. The family moved to Wheatland, North Dakota when he was 8 years old. Upon graduating from Valley City Teachers College, he applied and was accepted into the first class of the Peace Corps. After training, he was sent to Iran which is where he met his wife Fereshteh. After their marriage in 1963, they moved to Hoople, North Dakota for three years and then to Brainerd, Minnesota where they lived until 1980 at which time they chose to make Sierra Vista their home. He had a long career as a teacher in Sierra Vista and after retirement, continued to substitute teach until he was 78. Many people in Sierra Vista will remember him as a trusted and reliable handyman for over thirty years. Darrell loved woodworking and tinkering in his workshop. He always said his hands were the strongest tools in the country.
Darrell is survived by his wife Fereshteh, daughter Sohailah (Steve) Stout, son James Sharp, brother Dallas (Alta) Sharp, sister Cheryl (Cliff) Hartl, grandsons Chris (Maria) Sharp and Jacob Sharp, granddaughter Halle (Michael) McKinney, brother in law Behzad (Dorothy) Khosrovi nieces and nephews Simi, Susie, Anita, Keith, Zahra, Shari and Daniel, and Daughter-in-Love Ronda Sharp. Also by neighbors and friends. He will be remembered as a kind and unassuming person. He will be sorely missed.
The family will gather for a private memorial. The dispersing of his ashes will be in the Huachuca Mountains where he enjoyed hiking and bird watching for many years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Neighbor Alliance, 420 N. 7th Street, Sierra Vista Arizona 85635.