Dave Hernandez, 54
WILLCOX — Dave Hernandez of Willcox passed away August 16, 2020 at the age of 54. He was born in Willcox on October 11, 1965 to Johnny Paul Hernandez and Hazel Jean Spencer. Survivors include his mother Hazel of Willcox and his siblings; John (Kathy) Hernandez of Willcox, Carl (Georgianna) Hernandez of Wellton, AZ and Lori Gorman of Willcox and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his father Johnny, a sister Terie Dormanen and brother Mike Hernandez. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. Please follow all suggested CDC guidelines. Thank You. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapel-mortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
