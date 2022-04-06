David A. Arzate, 90
DOUGLAS — David A. Arzate, Lieutenant Colonel, United States Army (Retired) found his eternal peace on March 25, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with heart disease and diabetes.
David was born in Mexico City, Mexico on February 17, 1932 to Pete Arzate and Virginia (Arevalo) Arzate where his father pursued a professional baseball career. His parents moved back to Douglas, Arizona when David was three years old. He was a resident of this city for the remainder of his life. David Attended local schools graduating from Douglas High School in 1951. He earned six varsity letters in basketball and baseball serving as team captain of both teams during his senior year. He was also proud of his selection to attend Boys State. After graduating from high school, he was employed at Phelps Dodge Mercantile and Phelps Dodge Reduction Works. He married his high school sweetheart Amelia Garcia on June 25, 1955.
David’s military career began in 1950 when he enlisted in the Arizona Army National Guard as a private and was assigned to the 158th Infantry Battalion in Douglas, Arizona. He attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant of Infantry in 1958. He also attended Florida State University as well as American University His career spanned a period of 30 years combined service with the Army National Guard and active United States Army. His military assignments included two tours in Vietnam and two tours in the Panama Canal Zone. He served in many important command and staff positions with infantry, special forces and training units. His military schooling included Officer Advance course, Defense Language Portuguese Course, and Command and General Staff Officer Course.
David served his country with distinction and humbly received numerous awards and decorations to include The Bronze Star Medal (four awards), Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Air Medal (three awards), Army Commendation Medal (three awards), Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, Vietnamese Honor Medal (two awards), Combat Infantryman’s Badge, and Parachutist Badge. David was also honored as the Distinguished Graduate of his Command and General Staff Officer Class.
After completing his military service in 1978, David began a new career as Purchasing Director for the City of Douglas. He held this position for 17 years until his retirement in 1994. He continued to serve the community as Vice Chairman of the City’s Finance Committee.
David was a member of Saint Luke Church and had been a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also held membership in the American Legion, Bushmasters Club, Club Alba, The Retired Officers Association, and the Society of the First Infantry Division.
David was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years Amelia Arzate, his parents Pete and Virginia Arzate, his sister Gloria Arzate, his brother Richard “Pilingy” Arzate, and sister Norma Romo. David is survived by his children David Arzate Jr, Richard Arzate, Michael Arzate, Monica (Mario) Romero, and Diane (David) Campas. Grandchildren Rheeannon Fontes Arzate, Alexis and Erika Romero, DJ and Diego Campas, Michael Jr. and Annika Arzate. Great grandchildren Andrea, Jayleen, Kylie, Milani, Raymond Jr. (RJ), and Diego Jr. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
David enriched the lives of those around him and will be greatly missed. His love of life and commitment to his family and friends is an inspiration for all of us. He loved the military, politics and sports. He cherished his seven grandchildren. He lived for his five children, and always reminded us that everything he did was for our well-being. You were a great husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa. Thanks for all you did for us. You’re awesome!
The family would like to thank Dr. Cristian Laguillo, Casa De La Paz, Carmen Lucero, Ana Maria Altamirano, and Guillermina Coronado for the love and support extended to him and his entire family.
A Rosary will be recited on Friday, April 8th at 6:00 p.m. at Brown Page Mortuary. A Mass of the Resurrection to be celebrated on Saturday, April 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Final Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors by the Fort Huachuca Honor Guard and the American Legion. Pallbearers are David Arzate Jr., Richard Arzate, Michael Arzate, DJ Campas, Michael Arzate Jr., and Diego Campas. Honorary Pallbearers are David Campas, Mario Romero, Raymond Bracamonte and Louie Roqueni.
A celebration of David’s life will be held following Saturday’s funeral services at The American Legion Fred Hilburn Post 11. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.