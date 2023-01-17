David A. Smith, 71

SIERRA VISTA —David A. Smith, 71, of Sierra Vista was called home safely on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. David, the son of the late John and Catherine (Sine) Smith, was born in Los Angeles, California on March 24, 1951.

He was raised in Azusa, California and he graduated from Azusa High School. David went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree in music from the University of LaVerne, LaVerne, California. 

