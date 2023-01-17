SIERRA VISTA —David A. Smith, 71, of Sierra Vista was called home safely on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. David, the son of the late John and Catherine (Sine) Smith, was born in Los Angeles, California on March 24, 1951.
He was raised in Azusa, California and he graduated from Azusa High School. David went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree in music from the University of LaVerne, LaVerne, California.
David served his country with the United States Army with two tours in South Korea and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. While serving with the Army, David was an Army Bandsman and played the trombone.
David is survived by his wife; Barbara A. (Kerbin) Smith; three stepdaughters, Rebecca Bush (Ken), Jennifer Owen (Tracy), and Cynthia Felter (Jeff); a sister, Marilyn Martinez (Thomas); seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
A private burial will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldiers Trail, Sierra Vista between 1:30 and 1:40 pm on Thursday, January 19th, for Military Honors and Celebration of David’s Life at 2:00 pm in the cemetery chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations in David's honor can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, the Arizona Basset Hound Rescue, P.O. Box 32594, Phoenix, Arizona 85064, and the navgift.org.