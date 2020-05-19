David Anthony Chavez Sr., 65

BISBEE — On March 16, 2020 Bisbee’s Native Son, David Anthony Chavez Sr., passed away at his home, after several days with his family close at his side. He was born November 22, 1954 to Guillermo Sr. and Delia S. Chavez and attended St. Patrick’s School and Bisbee High School. After high school, he moved to San Manuel to support his family.
He later relocated to Tucson, where he and Josie Teran raised their children, David Jr., Christopher, Nicholas, and Elisha. David also has another daughter named Lupe Roman from Bisbee.
David met Jenny Rojas in 1986 and married her at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in 1991. Their children are Pasqual Chavez (Candy Romo) and step daughter, Desarey Carbajal. He has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and is survived by his siblings, Richard (Kathy), Albert (Linda), Lupita Teran (Carlos), Martha Rivera, Leticia Hernandez, and Guillermo Jr.
He was preceded by death of his father, Guillermo Sr. and his son David Jr. and grandson Michael A. Garcia.
David’s professions included construction and he loved operating various equipment. His slogan was, ‘the bigger the better’. He was also an avid car mechanic. He loved hunting big bucks, fishing and shooting his bow. His larger-than-life laugh, and raspy voice will be missed. David was very humble and never tried to impress anyone. “Take me as I am, or not at all.”
COPD is the lung disease that not only caused his death but also took him away from his active life with his family and friends. David fought to the end, until his last breath. His wife Jenny is immensely proud of his life accomplishments and loved him dearly.
A rosary will be held at St. Patrick’s Church on May 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and mass will be at 10:30 a.m. for immediate family only. The burial will be open to the public and will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery following mass.
