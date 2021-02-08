David C Morales, 82

BISBEE — David C Morales was granted his angel wings on Saturday January 23, 2021 at the age of 82, while surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.
Dave was born on March 8, 1938 in Jerome, Arizona to Miguel Morales and Martha Contreras Morales. He grew up in the small mining town and attended Jerome Elementary and Middle School. Though Dave grew up poor, he was raised in a home filled with love, laughter, support and had the best parents any child could ask for. His father was loving, but firm. He always encouraged the children to do their best and to strive for greatness. He wanted his children to succeed in life and to have a better future. He often motivated them by saying, “Don’t expect people to give you a break. Make your own breaks, through education. No seconds, it is not good enough.” His father’s words were inspiring to Dave and that inspiration never left him.
When the mining operations in Jerome shut down in 1952 the family moved to Bisbee, Arizona where his father could continue to support his family. Dave was a teenager by this time and attended Bisbee High School. His siblings describe Dave as kind, respectful, a peacemaker, with a compassionate nature and “a great brother.”
Just before Dave started his senior year of high school, he had to put his education on hold. He became a father at the tender age of 17 and deemed the obligation to start earning an income for his young family. He found employment as a bagger at the local El Rancho Market. With no car he had to find rides or walk to get to work. When he turned 18, he went to work for Phelps Dodge Corporation as a miner for better wages. During the second week into his job, Dave was involved in one of Bisbee’s largest mining cave-ins that almost ended his life. He told the story just a few weeks prior to his death, “I recall my partner and I were assigned to dig a new stope. My partner left to get us water, leaving me alone in the dark cave. My only light source was from my miner’s helmet. I remember hearing pebbles starting to fall, then timber beginning to crack. I tried to get out as fast as I could, but a heavy beam fell on my legs trapping me. The way out had caved in. I laid there for 8 hours in what felt like a tomb of certain death. Against the bosses wishes two miners dug their way to free me. This was a life changing event, and it was then he became closer to God, finding his spirituality and attend church more often. Knowing he had to better himself, he obtained his GED and attended Cochise College to get his Associates Degree. The miners’ strike in late 1960’s ended his career as a miner. His personal and family life also changed which led him into a new direction.
Dave moved to California to work for Smith Tool Company for a few years, but soon returned to Bisbee to raise his two young sons. He was soon hired as a Police Officer for the Bisbee Police Department in 1970. He worked hard and rose to the rank of Sergeant of Detectives. At the same time, he became an instructor for the Criminal Justice Program at Cochise College for 3 years. He loved his job and developed lifelong friendships with many of the other officers.
During his years as a Police Officer, he met the woman who would change his life forever, Barbara Plummer Gregory. It didn’t take long for them to fall in love and it was a love that has lasted for 48 years. Barbara recalls it was his kindness that she noticed first and as time went on, it was his loving nature. She said he never saw the bad in anyone. He always saw the good. They were married on July 29, 1972. Between them they became the parents to five little boys. For Dave it was a blessing and from the beginning felt all the boys were his sons and raised them as his own.
Dave and Barbara soon realized raising five sons was expensive and knew they had to seek other means of income. They had the opportunity to purchase the iconic “Pizza House” in 1978. The Pizza House soon became a favorite hot spot for many of the families and teenagers of Bisbee. When you walked into the Pizza House Dave welcomed you with a big smile and a warm hello. He could always be heard singing and whistling as he cooked. Such a great memory for all of us! The business thrived for 15 years. Everyone knew who Dave Morales was and they loved him.
Dave was happy with life and even started writing a book. But he dreamed of bigger things. The words of his father were still strong on his mind and he knew he needed to continue his education. He made the hard decision to sell his business and go back to school. He started work as a Surveillance Officer with Cochise County Adult Probation during the day and drove to Tucson to attend Park College at night. He didn’t stop there. Dave went on to attend Chapman University taking classes online and again driving back and forth to Tucson. He graduated with his Master’s Degree in Family Counseling at the age of 60.
Dave was full of energy and still had the ambition to continue striving for the stars. He decided to follow another one of his interests, law. He felt his experience and education was preparing him for an even bigger challenge, running for Justice of the Peace. Some people tried to discourage him because they didn’t think he could beat the current Judge, at the time, who had been holding the seat for 14 years. However, with the encouragement of his friends and family he ran. He won! Which was not surprising, because remember he was already a beloved pillar of the community. The Honorable David C Morales served as Justice of the Peace for Precinct #1 in Bisbee, Arizona for 16 years. He also served as Bisbee City Magistrate and Tombstone City Magistrate for a number of years. He retired from the bench in 2014.
Retirement gave him more time to engage in his biggest interest, writing. His aspiration was to become an accomplished novelist and so he began writing his second book. Of course, he was not just sitting at home writing, he had acquired a part time job as a tour guide with the Copper Queen Mine Tour in Bisbee. Dave found it fun to share his stories with the tourists. But was awestricken that his life seemed to make a full circle. His memories took him back to mines of yesteryears. To a time where his dreams started, and his life changed. The job he enjoyed was put on hold when the Covid-19 pandemic started. He was now at home spending more time with Barbara. The two grew closer than ever before, as only two people in love can. Forty-eight years of marriage and still you can love someone even more that yesterday. Dave finished his book just days before his death. The words he wrote down now complete the story of his life. A life well lived.
David C Morales is preceded in death by his father, Miguel Garcia Morales; his mother, Martha Contreras Morales; and his brother, Gilbert Morales.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Morales; his sister, Rosemary (Edmundo) Hirales of Bisbee; his brother, Bill (Veronica) Morales of Cerritos, California; sister-in-law, Belia Morales of Goodyear; sons, Frank (Bertha) Morales of Tucson, Michael Steve (Bing) Morales of Douglas, Render (Stephanie) Gregory and Richard (Julie) Morales of Bisbee; brother-in-law Gary (Susan) Plummer of Cave Creek. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Dave’s honor to The National Kidney Foundation of Arizona. Due of COVID 19 funeral service is to be held at a later date.
BECAUSE OF YOU
“My life read like a story book from my first breath, to my last.
My soul was so full my cup runneth over on to the pages of my life, creating a beautiful journey.
I laughed, I cried and best of all, I loved.
I was graced to see the light in another’s eyes and gave my time to better other lives.
The one who stole my heart still keeps it for her.
My sons, I am more than proud.
I see the tears from the ones I love but I cannot cry.
I can only smile.
For my life mattered….
Because of you.” DH
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.