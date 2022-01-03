PALOMINAS — David Charles Sturges, 70, of Palominas Arizona and formerly of Terryville Connecticut, passed away at home on December 8, 2021. Dave was born June 11, 1951 to the late Jean Stempel and the late Robert Sturges.
Dave grew up in Sandy Hook, Connecticut with each of his parents and brothers, and later started his own family there. He was a Postman in Terryville for 31 years where he received several certificates for perfect attendance and for service excellence. After retiring from the USPS, Dave moved to Arizona. He loved the home he built there, and referred to it as his Home of Peace and Solitude. Being retired was something Dave refused to do and he went back to work driving a school bus for the Palominas Bus Company, as well as volunteered for the Palominas Fire Department.
Dave had a passion for riding his Harley and he rode it all over the U.S.A. He earned two certificates with the Iron Butt Association, one for riding 1000 miles in less than 24 hours and one for riding over 1,500 miles in less than 36 hours. Dave made friends everywhere he went and said many times that he rode his motorcycle across the country and only needed one hotel room because he knew so many people he could stay with.
Dave was a proud Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Airforce as a Jet Mechanic. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Legion of the Silver Rose, the Legion Riders, and was a Bronze Leader of the Arizona Commanders Club for Disabled American Veterans.
Dave is survived by his sons Michael, his wife Jessica and their daughter Hazel, and Jared, his wife Julia and their daughter Ruby. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Kristy, Ginger, Donnie and Daniel, Step-Mom Ellie, and a legion of family and friends who loved him tremendously.
Dave was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Donald and Peter, and his niece Amanda.
Services will be held at 11am on February 8, 2022 at St Stephens Episcopal Church 2750 Cardinal Dr. Sierra Vista, Arizona. A procession following the services will be led by the Legion Riders and Patriot Guard to the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail Sierra Vista, Arizona. Reception will be held at 2pm at the American Legion Post 16 located at 1422 AZ-92 Bisbee, Arizona.
A small service will be held in Connecticut at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local American Legion to support a cause dear to David’s heart, the Legion of the Silver Rose.