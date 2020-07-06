David J. Encinas, 72

TUCSON — David J. Encinas passed away on July 2, 2020. David was born in Douglas, Arizona to Ralph and Josie Encinas on January 3, 1948. He attended Loretto School through the 8th grade. At 13 he moved to Tucson and attended Regina Cleri Seminary through high school and then went on to graduate from the University of Arizona. He also did post graduate work there. David taught at Douglas Junior High and then went on to Sahuarita High School for many years, and lately at Nosotros Academy in Tucson. He loved his work and even continued to work after surgery and during chemotherapy treatments. He is survived by a sister Martha Dow of Seal Beach, California and a brother Daniel of Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. There will be no funeral at this time but a memorial service is planned later in the fall.
