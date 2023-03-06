SIERRA VISTA, AZ—My beautiful and precious husband, David J. Hamilton (83), born in Plainwell, Michigan went to his Heavenly Reward and to meet up again with his parents, Donald and Beatrice Hamilton, his two brothers, Bink and Steve Hamilton, his loving in-laws, Edward and Milly Ware, and his nephew Phillip Ware.
Dave graduated from Portage High School in Portage, Michigan in 1957. He received his AA degree from Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, California. He then went on to California Polytechnic State University (CalPoly), focusing on computers/technology.
Dave provided for his family throughout the years in various roles. While in California from 1963-2002, he worked as a TV repairman for Daniels and Bovee, Production Manager at TRW Electronics, manager for Montedoro Whitney Instruments, and worked for Unocal Oil Refinery Santa Maria California as an Instrument Technician until his retirement. In 2002, Joy and Dave moved to Arizona where Dave worked in maintenance at Dillard's.
Dave proudly served his country for over 23 years. While serving in the United States Air Force for 7 years in 351st Strategic Air Command, working on instruments and electronics on B-52's. His service took him all over the US including Texas, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, Maine and he worked on Titan Missiles in Lompoc, California, thus completing his time in the Air Force.
Dave then served 16 years in the US Army National Guard 351st Division and his duties took him to Korea, Italy and Panama.
Dave is survived by his wife of 41 years, Joy Hamilton, his daughter, Desiree Santos (Louis), his two sons, Quentin Hamilton and Chris Midgley (Ellen), Grand-children Louis (Kelly), Cyrena (John), and David, Great-Grandchildren Kaylob, Kylie, Kameron, Damien, Jaxson, Jordon, his brother, William Hamilton (Elizabeth), his extended family Kathy Hamilton and Debbie Hamilton, Kevin Ware (Kari), Clive Ware (Beth), Paul Ware (Suzanne), Heather Johnson (Lyle), numerous nieces and nephews and many other family members and friends.
There will be three celebrations of life held so all of the people throughout Dave's life can honor him-Dave's service in Arizona will be held March 9, 2023 at Southern Arizona Veterans Cemetery. His California service will be held on Pismo Beach on June 10, 2023 and his Washington service will be held in the family home on June 17, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.