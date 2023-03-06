David J. Hamilton, 83

SIERRA VISTA, AZ—My beautiful and precious husband, David J. Hamilton (83), born in Plainwell, Michigan went to his Heavenly Reward and to meet up again with his parents, Donald and Beatrice Hamilton, his two brothers, Bink and Steve Hamilton, his loving in-laws, Edward and Milly Ware, and his nephew Phillip Ware.

Dave graduated from Portage High School in Portage, Michigan in 1957. He received his AA degree from Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, California. He then went on to California Polytechnic State University (CalPoly), focusing on computers/technology.

