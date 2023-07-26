HEREFORD—David J. Stoddard, 77, of Hereford, Arizona passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, July 23, 2023 with his wife, Mary of 52 years, by his side.
Dave, the son of the late Gene and Julie Stoddard, was born in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico on March 16, 1946. He resided in Arizona for most of his life and lived in Hereford for the last 34 years.
Dave enlisted in the United States Army in 1966 and served during the Vietnam War achieving the rank of Sergeant. After his enlistment, he joined the United States Border Patrol in 1969 and proudly served his country for another 27 years of service. He retired in 1996 after working at both the southern and northern borders.
In addition to his service to his country, Dave served as the Chairman of the National Association of Former Border Patrol Officers and has spoken before two Congressional Committees regarding immigration. He also appeared on televised programs on CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX and PBS as his experience on our borders was both varied and extensive. Dave was a true patriot.
Most importantly and above all, Dave loved the Lord Jesus, his family and his friends. He enjoyed motorcycles when he was young, raising Old English Mastiffs, writing various articles, working in his yard, and, most of all, hanging out with his grandchildren or, if far, talking with them over the phone. Dave was a natural leader and loving patriarch of his family. He always wanted to make a difference in this world--whether it be to better his country or to take the time to listen to one of his grandchildren's concerns. He was a fighter, visionary, and big hearted all at the same time. He was always sensitive to those who were in need and lended a helping hand countless times. He knew what it was to go without and made it a point to make sure no one around him did.
Dave is survived by his wife, Mary Stoddard, two sons, Henry Estrada and David Jason Stoddard, two daughters, Sandi Alcantara (Ronnie), and Christina Hillstrom (Pat), ten grandkids, nine great grandchildren, and his brother, Rudy Stoddard. Dave leaves a tremendous legacy of faith, wisdom, and love behind. He was an incredible father, grandfather, husband, brother, and friend.
Services will be held at Hatfield Funeral Home on August 1st, 2023 from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm.