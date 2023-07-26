David J. Stoddard, 77

HEREFORD—David J. Stoddard, 77, of Hereford, Arizona passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, July 23, 2023 with his wife, Mary of 52 years, by his side.

Dave, the son of the late Gene and Julie Stoddard, was born in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico on March 16, 1946. He resided in Arizona for most of his life and lived in Hereford for the last 34 years.

