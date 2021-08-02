SIERRA VISTA — David Lee Edwards, 58 of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away at his home on July 26, 2021.
He was born in Bayshore, New York but lived and grew up in Central Islip, New York.
David was an athletic youth and played football all four years that he attended Central Islip High School from which he graduated in 1981.
David joined the Army after graduation and served until he retired in 2001 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. During his service he received many honors and was proud to be a part of the 82nd Airborne Division as well. He was also a Mason.
David was a "Girl Dad" of four. If you knew him you knew how proud he was of his girls. He recently became a grandfather to a beautiful granddaughter. David was headstrong but had a good heart and would give his last if you needed it. He loved to DJ and cook, and especially BBQ.
He is survived by his daughters: Pecola, A'jha, Toni, his grandchild Zariah, parents Clara and Bob, siblings Robert and Celena as well as many other loving nieces, nephews and family members.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Sarah Edwards and sister Belinda Copeland.
He was taken away much too soon and will be missed.
August 6, 2021 Viewing 12 to 1pm followed by a service at Jensen's Sierra Vista Mortuary 5515 S AZ-92, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650.