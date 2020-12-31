SIERRA VISTA — David Logsdon, 46, passed December 27, 2020 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He was born on February 3, 1974 in Frankfurt, Germany. He graduated from Buena High School in 1992 and went on to serve in the US Navy and US Army National Guard. David enjoyed computers and worked as a civilian contractor network engineer for the past 10 years. He had a love of cars and got to run the course at Nürburgring and Bondurant. David is survived by his father, Freddie Logsdon; brother, sister-in-law and nephew, Stephen, Suzanne, and Soren Logsdon. David was predeceased by his mother, Marie. He will be laid to rest at Southeastern Arizona Veterans Cemetery on January 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
