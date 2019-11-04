SIERRA VISTA–David passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born February 11, 1959, in Lisbon, Iowa, to Joseph W. (Bill) Jilovec and Jacquelin (Malloy) Rick. David (Bird) was from the Lisbon and Mechanicsville, Iowa area and attended Lisbon High School. David worked in construction for multiple contractors until joining the Navy in 1979. He served as a Boiler Technician aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk. After his service he, again, worked in construction for others and finally on his own. In addition to work, he enjoyed woodworking, reading, music, racing and socializing with friends – he tried not to miss Sauerkraut Days. David will be missed by his family and his wide circle of friends.
David is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jackie and Hugh (Bud) Rick, father Bill Jilovec and siblings: Tina and Steve Laneback, Lisa and Jim Wright, Mike and Tanya Rick, Brett and Laurie Jilovec and Brenda and DJ McAtee, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
David was preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey Jilovec and stepmother Barbara Jilovec along with maternal and paternal grandparents.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 16 at the home of Lisa and Jim Wright, 8254 East Larkspur Lane, Hereford, Arizona at 1:00 p.m. A memorial celebration will also be held at a later date in Lisbon, Iowa. The family would like to thank the Valor HospiceCare for their help and wonderful care given. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the American Lung Association.
