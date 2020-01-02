David Michael Brown, MD 77

SIERRA VISTA—David Michael Brown, MD passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Anderson, Indiana on April 21, 1942, David moved to Sierra Vista where he practiced family medicine for over 30 years. He was passionate about being a physician and cared for many members of our community. He served as the Chief of Staff at Sierra Vista Regional Hospital, had his own medical practice and most recently, worked as the Occupational Physician at Raymond W. Bliss Army Medical Center. Prior to moving to Arizona, Dr. Brown did what he loved most, caring for people, through missionary medicine in Africa, helping those with little to no medical care.
Known affectionately as “Doc”, “Pops” & “Papa”, David is survived by his best friend and mother of his children Cherryl Brummett Brown, his two sons Michael and his partner Diana, James and his wife Betsy, his granddaughter Donna and her mother Crystina Brown, nephew Stan Brown and his family, and niece Carolyn Sue. David is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Delore Brown and his brothers, Steve, Donald and Ronald.
A Celebration of life will be held at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club located at 2770 St Andrews Drive in Sierra Vista on January 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Online condolences can be expressed at: vistosofh.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in David’s name to The Live Strong Foundation livestrong.org or mail to 623 W. 38th St, Ste 300 Austin, Texas 78705 or to Casa De La Luz Hospice at casahospice.com/donate or mail to 7740 N Oracle Rd Tucson, Arizona 85704.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.